Sophie Faith

Headrow House
Sat, 6 Apr 2024, 7:30 pm
GigsLeeds
£13.20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Super Friendz presents

Sophie Faith

Saturday 6th April

Headrow House

18+

19:30

Line Up Subject To Change.

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Super Friendz.

Lineup

Sophie Faith

Venue

Headrow House

Bramleys Yard, 19 The Headrow, Leeds LS1 6PU
Doors open7:30 pm
150 capacity

