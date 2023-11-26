DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Merende | Corpus Erotico | MP5 | MYKKI BLANCO LIVE

Angelo Mai
Sun, 26 Nov, 6:00 pm
€8The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
ore 18.00 —> VIENI PRESTO <— ultimo ingresso 23.30

In occasione dell’uscita di CORPUS (Rizzoli Lizard) di MP5, prendiamo le mosse da uno dei capitoli del libro, per dedicare Merende al corpo erotico e alle sue molteplici declinazioni immaginative e politi...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Associazione Angelo Mai Occupato.

Angelo Mai

Viale delle Terme di Caracalla, 55, 00153 Roma RM, Italy
Doors open6:00 pm
190 capacity

