Steven Bamidele

The Workman's Cellar
Thu, 29 Feb 2024, 8:00 pm
GigsDublin
€15The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Steven Bamidele's first Dublin headline show in The Workman's Cellar.

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Sleepover Club.

Lineup

Steven Bamidele

Venue

The Workman's Cellar

The Workman's Club, 9-10 Wellington Quay, Dublin, D02, Ireland
Doors open8:00 pm

