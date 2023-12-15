DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Tout Est Bleu : Clint & Nappe-A

La Java
Fri, 15 Dec, 11:30 pm
PartyParis
From €13
Hello les loustics,

Vous pensiez vraiment qu'on allait en rester là après La Java de juin dernier ?

Que nenni, on revient le 15 décembre.

Et attention parce que pour l'occasion on vous a prévu un guest qui nous tient à cœur : le français Clint.

Cet événement est réservé aux personnes de plus de 18 ans.
Présenté par A.A Production.

Venue

La Java

105 Rue du Faubourg du Temple, 75010 Paris, France
Doors open11:30 pm

