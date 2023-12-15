DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Hello les loustics,
Vous pensiez vraiment qu'on allait en rester là après La Java de juin dernier ?
Que nenni, on revient le 15 décembre.
Et attention parce que pour l'occasion on vous a prévu un guest qui nous tient à cœur : le français Clint.
Fondate...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.