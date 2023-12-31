DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

P3 NEW YEAR EVE

La Machine du Moulin Rouge
Sun, 31 Dec, 10:30 pm
PartyParis
From €39.27The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Viens vivre la soirée du 31 décembre la plus hot de Paris !

Cette année pour le nouvel an, la P3 et la Machine du Moulin Rouge s’occupe de tout !

Soon to be announced un line up 5 étoiles women only venu des 4 coins de la France et même d’Europe pour ent...

Cet événement est réservé aux personnes de plus de 18 ans.
Présenté par La Machine du Moulin Rouge.

Venue

La Machine du Moulin Rouge

90 Boulevard de Clichy, 75018 Paris, France
Open in maps
Doors open10:30 pm

