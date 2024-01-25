DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

MILLE live show

APOLLO CLUB MILANO
Thu, 25 Jan 2024, 9:00 pm
GigsMilano
Event information

Mille, cantautrice e musicista parte per la prima volta in tour portando live le canzoni del suo primo EP “Quanti Me Ne Dai”.

I concerti di Mille sono una piccola isola dove poter cantare a squarciagola, ballare e conoscere tutto il mondo della cantautric...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Apollo 11 SRL.
Lineup

MILLE

Venue

APOLLO CLUB MILANO

Via Giosuè Borsi, 9/2, 20143 Milano MI, Italy
Doors open9:00 pm

