Top track

Rarified

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Prosumer & Joe Delon

Night Tales
Sat, 24 Feb 2024, 6:00 pm
DJLondon
From £9.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Rarified
Got a code?

About

Whether its a sunday service at Panorama Bar, or whipping Glastonburys Block 9 into a frenzy - Prosumer delivers every time. He is joined by Welt Disco's honcho and Dimensions favourite, Joe Delon.

**

💞 THE TERRACE & ROOM 2 IS FREE ENTRY

💞 PAID TICKET...

This is an 18+ event. Bring your ID card with you. ID Scanner in place.
Presented by Night Tales.

Lineup

Prosumer, Joe Delon

Venue

Night Tales

14 Bohemia Pl, Mare St, London E8 1DU, UK
Open in maps
Doors open6:00 pm
Event ends3:00 am
800 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.