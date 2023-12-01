Top track

Swing For You

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Bats, Tommy Goodroad, Lefty Parker

Color Club Tavern
Fri, 1 Dec, 8:00 pm
GigsChicago
$14.84The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Swing For You
Got a code?

About

$12 ticket + taxes & fees

All your favorite americana acts on one bill!

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Local Universe.

Lineup

Lefty Parker, Tommy Goodroad, Bats

Venue

Color Club Tavern

4146 North Elston Avenue, Chicago, Illinois 60618, United States
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.