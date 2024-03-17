Top track

Buzzard Buzzard Buzzard

The Hare & Hounds Birmingham
Sun, 17 Mar 2024, 7:30 pm
GigsBirmingham
£15.40The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Buzzard Buzzard Buzzard return in 2023, announcing a series of gigs to showcase brand new material. 

Following on from their Welsh Music Prize nominated debut album ‘Backhand Deals’ in 2022, the band have been writing and recording at frontman and produce...

Presented by This Is Tmrw.
Venue

The Hare & Hounds Birmingham

106 High St, King's Heath, Birmingham B14 7JZ, UK
Doors open7:30 pm
250 capacity

