DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Bar Stool Preachers released their first album, “Blatant Propaganda,” in 2016, sharing stages with artists like The Slackers, Jaya The Cat and Die Toten Hosen. In support of their second album “Grazie Governo” (2018), they toured all around UK, Europe and...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.