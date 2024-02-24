Top track

The Bar Stool Preachers - Barstool Preacher

Bar Stool Preachers

Brudenell Social Club
Sat, 24 Feb 2024, 2:30 pm
GigsLeeds
£27.80

Bar Stool Preachers released their first album, “Blatant Propaganda,” in 2016, sharing stages with artists like The Slackers, Jaya The Cat and Die Toten Hosen. In support of their second album “Grazie Governo” (2018), they toured all around UK, Europe and...

TVs Over presents...

Bar Stool Preachers

Brudenell Social Club

33 Queen's Rd, Burley, Leeds LS6 1NY, UK
Doors open2:30 pm
400 capacity

