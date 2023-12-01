Top track

Dj Smokey - legalizenukes

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

DJ Smokey (UK Debut)

Venue MOT Unit 18
Fri, 1 Dec, 11:00 pm
PartyLondon
From £11.30The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Dj Smokey - legalizenukes
Got a code?

About

DJ Smokey's UK debut performance, plus Nammy Wams (with special guests M.I.C & Kibo), Jennifer Walton, and more

Presented by All Centre & Break With Me

This is an 18+ event

Presented by All Centre & Break With Me

Lineup

4
DJ Smokey, Jennifer Walton, Nammy Wams and 4 more

Venue

Venue MOT Unit 18

Venue MOT Unit 18, Orion Business Centre, Surrey Canal Rd, London SE14 5RT, UK
Open in maps
Doors open11:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.