Steve Davis and Kavus Torabi at DEYA

DEYA Brewery
Thu, 14 Dec, 7:00 pm
GigsCheltenham
£8The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Yes! 6 time Snooker World Champion, Steve Davis will be gracing the decks at DEYA for a DJ set with Gong's Kavus Torabi!

And we're thrilled to have them booked in for the DEYA x Byrd Out Christmas Party, 14 December

An explanation of their DJ set is hard...

Presented by Byrd Out.
Lineup

Steve Davis, Kavus Torabi

DEYA Brewery

Lansdown Industrial Estate, Gloucester Rd, Cheltenham GL51 8PL, UK
Doors open7:00 pm

