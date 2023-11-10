DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Concert : Crossroads

Seguin Sound
Fri, 10 Nov, 9:00 pm
GigsParis
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

5 musiciens audacieux à la croisée des styles se sont réunis pour vous offrir une expérience inoubliable ! Découvrez LE groupe phare de Paris fusionnant des mélodies entraînantes et des reprises inattendues, pour créer le mélange ultime de POP & ROCK !

Ce...

Présenté par BCB (seguin sound).

Lineup

CrossRoadsBand

Venue

Seguin Sound

1, Parvis de l'Île Seguin, 92100, 92100 Boulogne-Billancourt, France
Open in maps
Doors open9:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.