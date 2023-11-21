DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Passato, presente e futuro del live in Italia

Torneria Tortona
Tue, 21 Nov, 6:15 pm
TalkMilano
Selling fast
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Il 2022 è stato l’anno dell’esplosione degli eventi di musica dal vivo in Italia: 54,6mila concerti in tutto l’anno (il 110% in più rispetto 2021 e il 42,5% in più rispetto al 2019), per un totale 24,3 milioni di spettatori. Questa grande ripresa, con 8 mi...

All ages
Milano Music Week

Venue

Torneria Tortona

Via Tortona 32, 20144 Milan Milan, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open6:15 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.