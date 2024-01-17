DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Carlos Di Gionantonio llegó de Córdoba, Argentina, allá por el año 1987, para ejercer su profesión de odontólogo en Madrid. Trajo consigo el amor por la música, cultivado desde muy joven.
Así, en sus ratos libres estudió piano y armonía de jazz con Claudi...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.