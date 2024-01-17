DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Carlos Di Gionantonio

Sala Clamores
Wed, 17 Jan 2024, 8:00 pm
GigsMadrid
€13.26The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Carlos Di Gionantonio llegó de Córdoba, Argentina, allá por el año 1987, para ejercer su profesión de odontólogo en Madrid. Trajo consigo el amor por la música, cultivado desde muy joven.

Así, en sus ratos libres estudió piano y armonía de jazz con Claudi...

Organizado por Sala Clamores.

Lineup

Carlos Di Gionantonio

Venue

Sala Clamores

Calle de Alburquerque, 14, 28010 Madrid, Spain
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

