Dance Planet: VTSS, x3butterfly, twist, lifesavers

Paragon
Sat, 2 Dec, 9:30 pm
DJBrooklyn
$28.33The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Welcome 2 Dance Planet. Every Saturday, at the precise center of the universe–Myrtle/Broadway–worlds collide as Paragon invites an established force to explore the totality of dance music. The night is designed to break up the North Brooklyn techno status...

Presented by Paragon.

Lineup

1
VTSS, X3Butterfly, Zutzut and 1 more

Venue

Paragon

990 Broadway, Brooklyn, New York 11221, United States
Doors open9:30 pm

