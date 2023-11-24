DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

SPEED DANCING V2

La Java
Fri, 24 Nov, 11:00 pm
GigsParis
€15The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Speed dancing is back

On the 24th of November, F4U takes control of a legendary parisian club : La Java

On this night, your favorite 4 apollos and their amazing guests will watch out for your little hearts

Take your sweetest outfit, cutest smile and let...

Présenté par A.A Production.

Venue

La Java

105 Rue du Faubourg du Temple, 75010 Paris, France
Doors open11:00 pm

