Dal vangelo secondo Manuel Agnelli

Torneria Tortona
Sat, 25 Nov, 6:15 pm
TalkMilano
Dopo una vita intera passata con la propria band, a 56 anni ha fatto il suo debutto solista. Un disco fatto in casa usando come strumenti quello che trovava, dagli attrezzi per la palestra alla tromba delle scale. Manuel Agnelli aveva tutto da perdere con...

All ages
Milano Music Week

Via Tortona 32, 20144 Milan Milan, Italy
Doors open6:15 pm

