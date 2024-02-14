Top track

So Tired

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Crawlers: Stripped Back + Signing

Rough Trade East
Wed, 14 Feb 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
Selling fast
From £15.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

So Tired
Got a code?

Event information

Rough Trade East is very excited to present a stripped back performance and signing with Crawlers. This unique event celebrates the release of their new album 'The Mess We Seem To Make' released via Polydor.

Fans will be provided with an exclusive print t...

Presented by Rough Trade.

Lineup

Crawlers

Venue

Rough Trade East

The Old Truman Brewery, 150 Brick Lane, London E1 6QL
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
300 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.