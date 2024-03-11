Top track

Seaweed

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Hockey Dad, Mind's Eye

The Coast
Mon, 11 Mar 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsFort Collins
$27.81The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Seaweed
Got a code?

About

What began as something to do while there was no surf has become so much more for Zach Stephenson and Billy Fleming aka Hockey Dad. In 2013 the two, who have been friends since early childhood started jamming in their parent’s garage because there were no...

Presented by Aggie Theatre

Lineup

Hockey Dad, Mind's Eye

Venue

The Coast

254 Linden St, Fort Collins, CO 80524, USA
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
300 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.