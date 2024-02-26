Top track

Bob Moses - Enough to Believe

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

We Belong Here: Miami 2024

Historic Virginia Key Beach Park
24 Feb - 26 Feb 2024
DJMiami
From $218.22The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Bob Moses - Enough to Believe
Got a code?

About

A reimagined, 21+ beach festival experience for the sophisticated party-goer and fan of dance music. You've found where you belong.

This is a 21+ event
Presented by We Belong Here.

Lineup

13
Tchami, GORDO, Bob Moses and 13 more

Venue

Historic Virginia Key Beach Park

4020 Virginia Beach Dr, Miami, FL 33149, USA
Open in maps
Doors open4:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.