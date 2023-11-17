DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

The Divine Feminine Party

The DL
Fri, 17 Nov, 11:00 pm
PartyNew York
Selling fast
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

The Divine Feminine Party

Join us for an unforgettable night at The Red room at the DL.

Get ready to celebrate the power and beauty of the divine feminine. This event will be filled with music, dancing, and a whole lot of positive energy. We have curated...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by La Soluna
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

AMBR, ALKMST

Venue

The DL

95 Delancey St, New York, NY 10002, USA
Open in maps
Doors open11:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.