SUPER STRONG STYLE 16 - 2024 - DAY 1

Electric Ballroom
Sun, 26 May 2024, 3:00 pm
TheatreLondon
SUPER STRONG STYLE 16 - 2024

The UK's leading professional wrestling tournament is BACK - and back as a two day event mirroring its early days.

Some incredible wrestlers have won this tournament including Will Ospreay, Tommy End, Zack Sabre Jr, Chris Rid...

Presented by PROGRESS Wrestling.

PROGRESS Wrestling

Electric Ballroom

184 Camden High St, London NW1 8QP
Doors open3:00 pm
