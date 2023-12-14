Top track

Parlami per sempre

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Sick Tamburo

Mercato Sonato
Thu, 14 Dec, 9:00 pm
GigsBologna
€10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Parlami per sempre
Got a code?

About

I Sick Tamburo nascono ufficialmente nel 2009 da un’idea di Gian Maria Accusani ed Elisabetta Imelio, entrambi già Prozac+.

Sono considerati uno dei gruppi più interessanti (e inossidabili!) della scena alternativa italiana, con una poetica potente che si...

Tutte le età
Presentato da Senzaspine A.P.S..

Lineup

Sick Tamburo

Venue

Mercato Sonato

Via Giuseppe Tartini, 3, 40127 Bologna BO, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open9:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.