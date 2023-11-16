Top track

Soweto Nights w/ Blissman B2B Space FX

Eighteenth Street Lounge
Thu, 16 Nov, 9:00 pm
DJWashington D.C.
Free

About

Join for a night of Amapiano, Afrohouse & Kwaito at ESL DC.

With support from Blissman & Space FX spinning all the biggest tunes from Amapiano to Afrohouse. Either way you just have to be there to experience it!

ALL YOU NEED TO BRING IS YOUR FRIENDS AND...

This is a 21+ event.
Presented by Soweto Global.

Venue

Eighteenth Street Lounge

1230 9th Street Northwest, Washington, District of Columbia 20001, United States
Doors open9:00 pm

