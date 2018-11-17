Top track

Puñales que te doy

Ruiseñora XtraTónal 2023

Sala Cientocero
17 Nov - 18 Nov
GigsValladolid
€13.26The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Hay palmeras en Extremadura, hay palmeras en las Islas Canarias; y, ahora, hay un universo extremeño-canario común que han conseguido iluminar Ruiseñora con su nuevo material discográfico, donde se inventan un trópico ibérico para unir las tradiciones sono...

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).
Organizado por Colectivo Laika.

Lineup

Ruiseñora

Venue

Sala Cientocero

Calle Gamazo, 17, 47004 Valladolid, Spain
Doors open9:00 pm

