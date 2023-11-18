Top track

My Own

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Planet Social: NYC

Cafe Erzulie
Sat, 18 Nov, 11:00 pm
PartyNew York
From $12.88The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

My Own
Got a code?

About

Come join Elevate Social as they bring their Planet Social party back to NYC.

IG @elevatesocial

Before midnight, $10 at the door with RSVP. $20 after.

PLEASE NOTE

  • RSVP does not guarantee entry.
This is an 21+ event
Presented by Cafe Erzulie.

Lineup

Flygerian, Cryptocastro

Venue

Cafe Erzulie

894 Broadway, Brooklyn, NY 11206, USA
Open in maps
Doors open11:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.