DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

A Very Christmassy Christmas Quiz

Sebright Arms
Mon, 18 Dec, 7:30 pm
SocialLondon
£6.60The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Welcome to our weekly quiz at Sebright Arms - Christmas edition! Run by the fantastic Sophia of Lemon Quizzes.

Entrance costs £6 per team (6 members maximum). Start time is 7:30pm. 1st prize is £50 bar tab! Happy Hour runs from 5-7pm! Mulled cider availab...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Sebright Arms.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Sebright Arms

31-35 Coate St, London E2 9AG
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm
150 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.