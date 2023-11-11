DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
CLUB VIRGO : SUN AFRIKA & PARLEPASRUSSE
Ce samedi, le Club Virgo vous promet une soirée de folie !
On laisse carte blanche à SUN AFRIKA et PARLEPASRUSSE pour l'occasion.
Préparez-vous à un cocktail sonore mélant de l'afro, du dancehall, du shatta, du k...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.