FAMIRIE LONDON supported by Patta Soundsystem

The Lower Third
Fri, 24 Nov, 11:00 pm
DJLondon
£11.22
Famirie returns to London one more time before entering 2024... Holding no breaks so we connected with Patta Soundsystem to bring you a good old madness. Bangers and tunes provided by Architect, Deemz, Emma Korentema and Selecta Suave.

This is an 18+ event
Presented by FAMIRIE.

Architect, Selecta Suave , Deemz

The Lower Third

26 Denmark St, London WC2H 8NJ, UK
Doors open11:00 pm
Event ends4:00 pm

