Francis Of Delirium

POPUP!
Thu, 11 Apr 2024, 7:30 pm
GigsParis
€13.22

About

Un mélange fascinant de grunge des années 90 et de Gen-Z DIY, le duo luxembourgeois Francis of Delirium a signé avec Dalliance Recordings suite au succès du premier single « Quit Fucking Around ». Mené par Jana Bahrich, 19 ans, le duo complété par Chris He...

Tout public
Présenté par Caramba Culture Live.

Lineup

Francis Of Delirium

Venue

POPUP!

14 Rue Abel, 75012 Paris, France
Doors open7:30 pm
175 capacity

