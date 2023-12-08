Top track

In Two Minds

Essential 2nd Anniversary

Cadavra
Fri, 8 Dec, 11:45 pm
DJMadrid
€16.53

About

Vuelve Essential para celebrar su 2o aniversario con la visita del gran Josh Baker , artista innovador y visionario , una de las figuras más importantes de la nueva oleada de artistas británicos que están dando la vuelta al mundo. Creador del conocido labe...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by CADAVRA.

Lineup

Josh Baker

Venue

Cadavra

C. del Caballero de Gracia, 10, 28013 Madrid, Spain
Doors open11:45 pm

