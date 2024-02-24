Top track

Nils Hoffmann

Phonox
Sat, 24 Feb 2024, 7:00 pm
DJLondon
£22.60The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

To celebrate the release of his new project ‘Running In A Dream’, we are excited to welcome Berlin based producer Nils Hoffmann to Phonox this February.

With releases on formidable labels including Anjunadeep and Poesie Records, Nils is a master of emotiv...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by London Warehouse Events.

Lineup

Nils Hoffmann

Venue

Phonox

418 Brixton Rd, London SW9 7AY
Doors open7:00 pm
550 capacity

