CHRISTMAS DOG DAY (Musique Chienne, Museau, Godzi)

Point Ephémère
Sat, 9 Dec, 8:00 pm
GigsParis
€14.56The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Un Noël qui a du chien ! À l'occasion du Marché de Noël dédié à nos amis canins, organisé avec la revue Bâtard, Point Éphémère organise une série de concerts inédits 🐕

Retrouvez la crème de la musique indé sur scène pour trois lives racés, réalisés par M...

-
Présenté par POINT EPHEMERE.

Musique Chienne, Museau, Godzilla Overkill

Point Ephémère

200 Quai de Valmy, 75010 Paris-10E-Arrondissement, France
Doors open8:00 pm

