IL CAIRO - Amaro

Il Cairo x TuMiSuoni live

Magazzini by TuMiTurbi
Sat, 25 Nov, 10:00 pm
GigsVarese
€9The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

IL CAIRO - Amaro
Live sul palco dei Magazzini by TuMiTurbi arriva Il Cairo: arriva a presentarci in full-band l'ultimo lavoro, sempre in salsa indie-electro-pop molto italiano, ma molto diversamente italiano!

Il 2023 è infatti l’anno di Maxi Gusto. Dieci tracce a f*****...

Questo è un evento 16+
Presentato da TuMiTurbi
Il Cairo

Magazzini by TuMiTurbi

Via C. de Cristoforis, 5, 21100 Varese VA, Italy
Doors open9:30 pm

