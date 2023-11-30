DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

DRTY Thursdays x Voices Radio

The Ton of Brix
Thu, 30 Nov, 7:00 pm
DJLondon
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

ELLA KNIGHT

MARIAHANLON

NATUREBO

This is an 18+ event
Presented by The Ton of Brix.

Venue

The Ton of Brix

414 Coldharbour Lane, Lambeth, London, SW9 8LF, United Kingdom
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.