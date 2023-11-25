DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Cosa significa oggi vivere e lavorare nell’industria musicale?
Demetra Fogazza, cantante e vocal coach, e Stefano Greco, producer e sound designer, dialogano su sfide e complessità di chi nel 2023 lavora e vive ogni giorno il lato professionale della musi...
