Vivere tra palco e studio

Torneria Tortona
Sat, 25 Nov, 12:15 pm
TalkMilano
About

Cosa significa oggi vivere e lavorare nell’industria musicale?

Demetra Fogazza, cantante e vocal coach, e Stefano Greco, producer e sound designer, dialogano su sfide e complessità di chi nel 2023 lavora e vive ogni giorno il lato professionale della musi...

All ages
Milano Music Week

Venue

Torneria Tortona

Via Tortona 32, 20144 Milan Milan, Italy
Doors open12:15 pm

