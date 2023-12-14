Top track

Rhythm Section Live

The Jazz Cafe
Thu, 14 Dec, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£11The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

London’s hottest record label returns for its renowned Jazz Cafe residency for the last time this year. Once again bringing you a trio of the finest soulful rnb acts for a sultry Thursday night session.

London born & raised, ancestrally from Dominica, Fra...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by The Jazz Cafe.

Lineup

1
Louis VI, Chloe Bodur, J. Caesar and 1 more

Venue

The Jazz Cafe

5 Parkway, London NW1 7PG
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
475 capacity

