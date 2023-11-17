DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

ONE NIGHT IN PARIS - MYSTIC JUNGLE

Carré Montparnasse
Fri, 17 Nov, 11:00 pm
€16.95The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
One Night in Paris

One Place

One Date

One Night

One Experience

Étudiants de Paris, de France, du monde et de Mars!

One Place : Bienvenue au Zoo, Que dis je ? bienvenue dans la Jungle !!

One Night : levez-vous, danser, riez, buvez, oubliez tout, tous...

Cet événement est réservé aux personnes de plus de 18 ans.
Présenté par Avènement

Carré Montparnasse

36 Rue Du Départ, 75015 Paris, France
Doors open11:00 pm

