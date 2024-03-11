Top track

Kinga Glyk - Fast Life

Kinga Głyk

The Jazz Cafe
Mon, 11 Mar 2024, 7:00 pm
£22

About

On the brink of releasing her 5th album "Real Life", Polish bass extraordinaire Kinga Głyk heads to The Jazz Cafe for her first ever London show with her full live band. Prepare for innovative and dazzling riffs on modern jazz & blues music from one of the...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by The Jazz Cafe.

Lineup

Kinga Głyk

Venue

The Jazz Cafe

5 Parkway, London NW1 7PG
Doors open7:00 pm
475 capacity

