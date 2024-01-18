DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

James Baker

Le Ferrailleur
Thu, 18 Jan 2024, 8:30 pm
GigsNantes
€22The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Du haut de ses 22 ans, James Baker n’a pas peur de grand-chose. Il faut dire qu’à l’âge où certain·e·s tardent à quitter le nid, le kid a déjà̀ quelques heures de vol au compteur. Aussi à l’aise avec un micro que derrière la caméra ou sur les rés...

Tout public
Présenté par Le Périscope.

Lineup

James Baker

Venue

Le Ferrailleur

21 Quai des Antilles, 44200 Nantes, France
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

