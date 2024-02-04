DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Fermate l'evoluzione, io scendo

Zō Centro Culture Contemporanee
Sun, 4 Feb 2024, 7:00 pm
TheatreCatania
€25The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Esistono temi davvero importanti sui quali è meglio non discutere. Ma la tentazione è fortissima. Femminismo, parità di diritti, discipline zen, i nuovi metodi educativi che accolgono e comprendono i più piccoli ma anche il sostegno ai ragazzi in difficolt...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Associazione Culturale Zo

Zō Centro Culture Contemporanee

Piazzale Asia, Viale Africa, 95129 Catania CT, Italy
Doors open7:00 pm

