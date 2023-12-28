Top track

Luis Fercán - busco

Luis Fercán. Nuevo pase 19.30h

Sala Babel
Thu, 28 Dec, 7:30 pm
GigsMadrid
€18.73The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Luis Fercán - busco
Sacamos nuevo pase tras agotarse las entradas en tan solo unas horas!!!

Después unas semanas cogiendo fuerzas desde su bolo de fin de gira en Madrid, y antes de empezar los conciertos de presentación de su nuevo disco, Luis dará 4 conciertos muy especiale...

Menores de 16 años acompañados de padres o tutores legales
Organizado por Santeras Producciones.

Luis Fercan

Sala Babel

Calle Real 39, 28250 Torrelodones, Madrid, Spain
Doors open7:30 pm

