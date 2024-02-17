Top track

Skydaddy - That Morning

Skydaddy

The Folklore Rooms
Sat, 17 Feb 2024, 8:00 pm
GigsBrighton
£10.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Skydaddy, the moniker of London based musician and bandleader Rachid Fakhre, releases his debut EP, Pilot. Having spent the last few years writing and producing as one half of the acclaimed musical duo Spang Sisters, Skydaddy’s debut EP Pilot promises to b...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Love Thy Neighbour.

Lineup

SkyDaddy

Venue

The Folklore Rooms

12 North St, Brighton BN1 3GJ, UK
Doors open8:00 pm

