Rosadira Festival - After Party - Winter 2023

Belvedere Disco Club
Sat, 9 Dec, 11:00 pm
DJCortina d'Ampezzo
€44.91The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Rosadira Festival torna a Belvedere Club con un After Party di 6 ore, dalle 23 alle 05.

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Belvedere.

Belvedere Disco Club

Pocol 38, 32043 Cortina d'Ampezzo Belluno, Italy
Doors open11:00 pm

