LOONY

Privatclub
Fri, 20 Sept, 7:00 pm
GigsBerlin
€24.21The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Old Friends is the first single of 2023 from Scarborough, Ontario blue collared R&B / soul-singer LOONY.

The offering sets a traditionally LOONY-esque, soulful backdrop for the summer and accurately encapsulates her timeless writing style and effortless v...

This is an 16+ event (or with legal guardian)
Presented by Z|ART Agency GmbH.
Privatclub

Skalitzer Str. 85-86, 10997 Berlin, Germany
Doors open7:00 pm

