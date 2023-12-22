DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs

Got a code?

Disco-Paths Club Night Italo-Disco Xmas Special

Paper Dress Vintage
Fri, 22 Dec, 10:45 pm
DJLondon
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Disco-Paths club night is coming back with a special Italo-Disco Xmas edition !

A place for both the romantic and deranged…

Expect a night of high energy tunes - funk meets electronic, uplifting voices meet early indie charmers, old meets new club sensat...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Paper Dress Vintage.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Venue

Paper Dress Vintage

352 Mare St, London E8 1HR
Open in maps
Doors open10:45 pm
120 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs