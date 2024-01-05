DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Adiós: an actual soirée with "music"

The Shacklewell Arms
Fri, 5 Jan 2024, 11:00 pm
DJLondon
Selling fast
£1.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

The music industry's most celebrated, revered and heaviest (kg) DJ trio are leaving the toxic music industry culture in the UK behind. They are taking their talents to South America where they will finally receive befitting appreciation. Come and commemora...

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by AllSorts.

Lineup

DJ Scratch n' Sniff

Venue

The Shacklewell Arms

71 Shacklewell Lane, London E8 2EB
Open in maps
Doors open11:00 pm
200 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.