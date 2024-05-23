Top track

Ecran Total - Schaerbeek Love

Ecran Total

La Boule Noire
Thu, 23 May 2024, 7:30 pm
GigsParis
€12The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Inventeur du mouvement « pop subliminale », le groupe échappe à toute définition bien qu’il se nourrisse de musique électronique, de musique world, de bass musique, de French Pop…

Ils viennent en paix le 23 mai pour vous présenter leur premier album.

Cet événement est réservé aux personnes de plus de 18 ans.
Présenté par La Boule Noire & Schaerbeek Love Records

Lineup

Écran total

Venue

La Boule Noire

120 Boulevard de Rochechouart, 75018 Paris, France
Doors open7:30 pm

