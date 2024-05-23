DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Inventeur du mouvement « pop subliminale », le groupe échappe à toute définition bien qu’il se nourrisse de musique électronique, de musique world, de bass musique, de French Pop…
Ils viennent en paix le 23 mai pour vous présenter leur premier album.
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.