2nd Annual Rooftop All Star Jam

The FIFTH Rooftop Restaurant & Bar
Wed, 24 Jan 2024, 8:00 pm
Fullerton
From $25The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

ATTENDEE TERMS AND CONDITIONS

ALL SALES ARE FINAL. No refunds at any point unless the event is cancelled. Tickets purchased are for Roni Lee, not for a specific artist. Line-up and Schedule are subject to change.

To prevent ticket scalping, you must...

This is an All Ages event
Presented by Rock N' Rolivia's Rockin' Rag
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Roni Lee

Venue

The FIFTH Rooftop Restaurant & Bar

1650 South Harbor Boulevard, Anaheim, California 92802, United States
Doors open6:00 pm

