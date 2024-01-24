DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
ATTENDEE TERMS AND CONDITIONS
ALL SALES ARE FINAL. No refunds at any point unless the event is cancelled. Tickets purchased are for Roni Lee, not for a specific artist. Line-up and Schedule are subject to change.
To prevent ticket scalping, you must...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.